Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorms likely from April 3: IMD

Thunderstorms are likely to occur at isolated places over north-coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on April 3 and 4, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Heatwave conditions are very likely in some places with severe heatwave conditions at isolated pockets of Krisha, Guntur and Praksam districts of south-coastal A.P. on April 2. Heatwave conditions are likely at isolated pockets over south-coastal AP on April 3 and 4, the IMD said.

Heatwave conditions are likely at isolated pockets over East Godavari and West Godavari districts as well as Chittoor district in Rayalaseema on April 2.

The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea off the A.P. coast till April 3.

