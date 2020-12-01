Thunderstorm likely over southcoastal A.P., Rayalaseema

VISAKHAPATNAM

The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west northwestwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm Burevi and lay centred about 400 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 800 km east southeast of Kanniyakumari (India) on Tuesday evening.

It is likely to cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee during evening/night of December 2 as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 75-85 km/hr, gusting to 95 km/hr, according to the IMD.

It is very likely to move nearly westwards and thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on December 3 morning. It would then move nearly west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanniyakumari and Pamban around early morning of December 4.

Under the influence of this system, thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal A.P. on December 2, 3 and 4. Thunderstorm and lightning is likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema on December 2 and along with heavy rainfall on December 3.