Thunderstorm likely from Nov. 6

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 November 2020 01:46 IST

Thunderstorms along with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in north and south-coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 6, 7 and 8 and in Rayalaseema on November 6 and 7, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclonic circulation over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is lying over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast and is extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast has merged with the above system.

