Andhra PradeshVISAKHAPATNAM 05 November 2020 01:46 IST
Comments
Thunderstorm likely from Nov. 6
Updated: 05 November 2020 01:46 IST
Thunderstorms along with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in north and south-coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 6, 7 and 8 and in Rayalaseema on November 6 and 7, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
The cyclonic circulation over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is lying over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast and is extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast has merged with the above system.
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...