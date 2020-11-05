Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorm likely from Nov. 6

Thunderstorms along with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in north and south-coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 6, 7 and 8 and in Rayalaseema on November 6 and 7, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclonic circulation over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is lying over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast and is extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast has merged with the above system.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2020 1:47:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/thunderstorm-likely-from-nov-6/article33025884.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY