Thunderstorm at isolated places likely

With the southwest monsoon remaining active over coastal Andhra Pradesh and vigorous over Rayalaseema; thunderstorm, along with lightning, is likely to occur at isolated places in the coastal district and Yanam till July 5, weathermen have said.

Under the influence of monsoon, heavy rainfall occurred in Vizianagaram, Anantapur and Kurnool districts. Thunderstorm is expected to occur at isolated places in Rayalaseema on Thursday, said a report released by the IMD on Wednesday.

Rainfall occurred at a few places in coastal A.P., Yanam and Rayalaseema. The chief amounts of rainfall (recorded in cm) during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday are: Parvathipuram (Vizianagaram) 9, Komarada (Vizianagaram) 8, Nellore (Nellore) 4, Tiruvuru (Krishna) 4, Gudur (Nellore) 3, Tanuku (West Godavari) 3, Kurupam (Vizianagaram) 3 and Mundlamuru (Prakasam) 3.

The rainfalls recorded in Rayalaseema are: Nambulipulikunta (Anantapur) 7, Dornipadu (Kurnool) 7, Allagadda (Kurnool) 7, Chilamathur (Anantapur) 6, Muddanur (Kadapa) 5, Jammalamadugu (Kadapa) 5, Rudravaram (Kurnool) 5, Pulivendla (Kadapa) 5, Koilkuntla (Kurnool) 5, Tanakal (Anantapur) 5, Badvel (Kadapa) 4, Royachoti (Kadapa) 4, Nandyal (Kurnool) 4, Pakala (Chittoor) 4, Rajampet (Kadapa) 3, Lakkireddipalle (Kadapa) 3, Vempalle (Kadapa) 3, Satyavedu (Chittoor) 3, Kadapa (Kadapa) 3, Duvvur (Kadapa) 3, Puttur (Chittoor) 3, Palamaner (Chittoor) 3 and Banaganapalle (Kurnool) 3.