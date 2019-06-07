Painting the countryside green!

He has sown more than 10,000 seeds in and around Tirupati, and is keen on planting local and large plant varieties.

Planting saplings in guest houses and the forest fringe areas as a contract worker in the TTD’s Forest Department is no big deal for 47-year-old Thummala Tulasaiah.

Looking beyond his profession, he has sown over 10,000 seeds in public places such as bunds along tanks, water canals and bus stops, providing the much-needed green cover in the countryside.

Trees having religious significance such as ‘jammi’, ‘moduga’ and ‘neem’ have been planted in the vicinity of temples in village.

‘Huge trees needed’

Even as the focus is shifting towards planting short, shadeless varieties such as crotons and decorative plants in the name of aesthetics, Tulasaiah feels that it hardly provides any greenery.

Most seeds sown by him belong to the big tree families such as banyan, peepal and tamarind, which offer a wider canopy, thus giving shade to humans, shelter to animals, insects and birds.

“Even in public parks, the absence of huge trees is quite conspicuous. The idea is not just to develop greenery but create a vibrant ecosystem and conserve biodiversity, wherever possible,” he told The Hindu.

He says that trees with a huge canopy help in retention of soil moisture, thus preventing land from getting hot in summer, as being witnessed now.

Most of the huge trees generally fall victim to road-widening projects and pre-emptive pruning if they come under power lines. When such huge trees are felled, saplings of fast-growing plants and shadeless trees are planted in their place as a “quick-fix solution” to show greenery within months, which, however, is not sustainable.

“Many large varieties are gone today. The ‘vippa’ (mahua) trees planted hundreds of years ago at Cherlopally village near Tirupati are the only remnants of perennial greenery that bubble with life,” he observes.

Lasting solution

As a forest worker, he finds planting of larger trees as a lasting solution to retaining animals inside the woods and preventing them from straying into human habitations.

Tulasaiah runs a nursery at Thondavada village, where he has sold more than 30,000 garden plants and over 1,500 saplings of medicinal plants.

He might have developed landscaping in gardens of Tirumala guest houses, but his heart always beats for large trees.