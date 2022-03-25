Three youths, on their way to watch ‘RRR’, killed in road accident at V. Kota in A.P.

Two others critically injured after their motorcycles collided and skidded off the road

Three youths were killed and two others critically injured in a road accident while they were on their way to a theater at V. Kota to watch the fans’ show of the Jr. NTR-Ramcharan-starrer, ‘RRR’, in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Gangadhar (24), Durga (25), and Vinay Kumar (26) of Ramakuppam and its neighboring V .Kota mandal.

The police said the three youths, along with two of their friends, started from their homes on two motorcycles at around 2 a.m. and were in a hurry not to miss the film being screened for the fans in the early hours. The motorcycle going ahead was hit by the one following it from behind at high speed, and both the vehicles skidded off the road at Papepalli Mitta village on the V .Kota-Gudiyattam Road, 80 km from here.

The three youths who suffered multiple injuries and fractures breathed their last while being taken in ambulances to the area hospitals at Kuppam and V. Kota. Two others who suffered critical injuries were rushed to the PES Hospital at Kuppam.

The police took up investigation after registering a case.

Mob frenzy

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at a theatre screening ‘RRR’ here in the morning when the fans surged ahead to climb onto the screen zone. The police swung into action to bring the situation under control. The police had a tough time controlling the mob frenzy at the theatres at Madanapalle, Chittoor, Srikalahasti, and a few other towns.