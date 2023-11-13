ADVERTISEMENT

Three youths killed, one injured as two-wheeler rams parked tractor on national highway in Andhra Pradesh

November 13, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CORINGA (KAKINADA)

The Hindu Bureau

Three youths died on the spot and another youth was injured after a two-wheeler, on which they were returning home, hit a brick-laden tractor parked on the national highway at Lachipalem village under Coringa police station limits in Kakinada district on Monday. 

The incident occurred while the four youths were returning from Yanam to their native place in Tallarevu mandal in the Kakinada district. On Monday, they attended to some painting work in Yanam and were returning. 

Coringa Sub-Inspector Ravikumar said, “The deceased have been identified as P. Prasad, Oleti Srinu and V. Raju. All of them are 24-years-old. One youth, who was injured in the accident, shifted to Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada). His health condition is said to be stable.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have shifted the bodies to GGH-Kakinada for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US