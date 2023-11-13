Three youths killed, one injured as two-wheeler rams parked tractor on national highway in Andhra Pradesh

November 13, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CORINGA (KAKINADA)

Three youths died on the spot and another youth was injured after a two-wheeler, on which they were returning home, hit a brick-laden tractor parked on the national highway at Lachipalem village under Coringa police station limits in Kakinada district on Monday.

The incident occurred while the four youths were returning from Yanam to their native place in Tallarevu mandal in the Kakinada district. On Monday, they attended to some painting work in Yanam and were returning.

Coringa Sub-Inspector Ravikumar said, “The deceased have been identified as P. Prasad, Oleti Srinu and V. Raju. All of them are 24-years-old. One youth, who was injured in the accident, shifted to Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada). His health condition is said to be stable.”

The police have shifted the bodies to GGH-Kakinada for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on.