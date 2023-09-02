HamberMenu
Three youth held for abusing Social Welfare Minister’s son in Konaseema district

September 02, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Amalapuram police on Saturday arrested three youth for allegedly verbally abusing Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop’s son Srikanth during the ‘Gadapa Gadapaki YSRCP’ campaign under the Amalapuram police limits in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

On August 31, Mamidisetti Balu, Chittori Prasad and Dommeti Srinivas reportedly grilled Mr. Srikanth on his father’s absence in the campaign at Kamana Garuvu village.

Amalapuram DSP M. Ambika Prasad said, “The three youth, Balu, Prasad and Srinivas, verbally abused Mr. Srikanth during the Gadapa Gadapaki YSRCP campaign. We have registered a case and arrested the trio. Investigation is on.”

