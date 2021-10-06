Three youth drown in canal near Adoni

Three youth hailing from Jodhpur in Rajasthan who were working as labourers in the construction of a Jain temple in Chinnatumbalam village drowned in the Tungabhadra Low Level Canal,under the Peddatumbalam police station limits in Adoni mandal of the district on Monday night.

Two bodies traced

The police traced two bodies by Tuesday evening, and search is on for the third one. The deceased were identified as Bhavani (19) and Vinod (28) and the missing person has been identified as Sunil (18). They were staying here for the past two years.

A group of five friends went into the canal to swim and wash clothes late on Monday evening, after completing the day’s work at the temple. Sunil reportedly accidentally slipped into water that was flowing at great force and trying to save him, Bhavani too was drawn into that flow. In an attempt to rescue both of his friends, Vinod also got washed away, the police said.

The remaining two persons immediately alerted the local people and the police who rushed to the spot.