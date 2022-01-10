Andhra Pradesh

Three youth die in two road mishaps in Chittoor

Three youth were killed in two separate road mishaps in Chittoor district on Sunday.

According to Chittoor police, two youth were killed on the spot when their motorcycle reportedly collided with an APSRTC bus at Murakambattu-Doddipalle zone on Sunday evening.

The deceased, identified as Santosh and Suresh, both in their 20s, belonged to Kattamanchi locality in Chittoor. In another incident, a 23- year old youth, identified as Kupendran of Chennai, was killed on the spot in a alleged hit-and-run case at Karveti Nagaram road in Puttur town on Sunday evening.


