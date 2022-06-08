Three youth attempt to ‘rape’ woman

June 08, 2022 08:07 IST

07ANSUR05 DRUNKEN YOUTH ATTEMPT RAPE OF MARRIED WOMAN

Three youth, allegedly in an inebriated condition, reportedly tried to sexually assault a 20-year-old married woman at Vandagal village in Kosigi Mandal of Kurnool district late on Monday night, while her husband was away The accused fled the scene as soon as the victim’s husband came and alerted the neighbours.

According to the Kosigi police, the incident took place at around 10 p.m.. and the accused had been identified. The three tried to allegedly sexually assault her by entering the house and hearing her screams, her father-in-law rushed from an adjacent room, but the youth allegedly assaulted him.

Meanwhile, when the victim’s husband came, the three tried to attack him too, but failed and left the place. The police have registered a case and are searching for the accused.