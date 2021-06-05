Three youngsters presented ‘Manavata Dhira’ award

They ensured last rites for 20 COVID-19 victims

Vizianagaram Superintendent of B. Rajakumari on Friday presented ‘Manavata Dhira’ award to three youngsters, Shaik Iltamash, Nadukuri Eswara Rao and Ayyappa Amara, who ensured last rites to 20 COVID victims.

The youth organised ambulance services to transport COVID-19 patients to different parts of North Andhra region. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Rajakumari conveyed the wishes of Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, who appreciated their dedicated work in the name of Vizianagaram Youth Facebook Page.

Mr. Iltamash who is a constable of Denkada, thanked the higher officials for allowing him to take up service activities to instil confidence among COVID-19 patients.