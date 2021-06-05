Andhra Pradesh

Three youngsters presented ‘Manavata Dhira’ award

Vizianagaram SP B. Rajakumari presenting Manavatva Dheera award to members of Vizianagaram Youth Facebook page.  

Vizianagaram Superintendent of B. Rajakumari on Friday presented ‘Manavata Dhira’ award to three youngsters, Shaik Iltamash, Nadukuri Eswara Rao and Ayyappa Amara, who ensured last rites to 20 COVID victims.

The youth organised ambulance services to transport COVID-19 patients to different parts of North Andhra region. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Rajakumari conveyed the wishes of Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, who appreciated their dedicated work in the name of Vizianagaram Youth Facebook Page.

Mr. Iltamash who is a constable of Denkada, thanked the higher officials for allowing him to take up service activities to instil confidence among COVID-19 patients.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2021 3:34:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/three-youngsters-presented-manavata-dhira-award/article34731499.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY