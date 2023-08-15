Three-year-old killed as country-made gun misfires in Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh

August 15, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TUNI

A three-year-old girl succumbed to a gunshot wound after a stray bullet hit her from behind when a man was loading his country-made gun in Tuni of Kakinada district.

The victim was identified as P. Dhanyasri, while the man who owned the illegal gun was identified as S. Durga Prasad, 28. The incident occurred at Lova Kotturu village at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday when the accused was preparing to hunt domestic pigs.

Dhanyasri was standing outside her house, located across the street from Durga Prasad’s residence, when the latter’s gun went off, according to Tuni police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The girl died on the spot. A post-mortem was done at Tuni area hospital. The accused has been arrested,” police said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT