HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-year-old killed as country-made gun misfires in Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh

The incident occurred when a man was loading the firearm to hunt down pigs

August 15, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TUNI 

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old girl succumbed to a gunshot wound after a stray bullet hit her from behind when a man was loading his country-made gun in Tuni of Kakinada district.

The victim was identified as P. Dhanyasri, while the man who owned the illegal gun was identified as S. Durga Prasad, 28. The incident occurred at Lova Kotturu village at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday when the accused was preparing to hunt domestic pigs.

Dhanyasri was standing outside her house, located across the street from Durga Prasad’s residence, when the latter’s gun went off, according to Tuni police.

“The girl died on the spot. A post-mortem was done at Tuni area hospital. The accused has been arrested,” police said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation is on.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.