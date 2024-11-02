GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three year old girl raped, killed by relative in Tirupati district

Shocking incident of brutal rape and murder of a 3.5-year-old girl by a family member in Tirupati

Published - November 02, 2024 12:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

In a shocking incident, a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was brutally raped and killed by a person closely related to the family.

The incident happened on Friday (October 31, 2024) evening at the Yanadi colony of AM Puram village in Vadamalapeta mandal of Tirupati district, falling under Nagari constituency.

Sushanth (22), the accused, took her out of the house on the pretext of buying her chocolates, reached a deserted place and resorted to the extreme step.

He also killed the girl and buried her behind the bushes at the same spot.

When the girl’s parents questioned him as part of searching for their daughter, he spilled the beans and also led them to the spot where he had buried the body.

Police reached the spot and sent the body to Puttur General Hospital for postmortem. The cops took Sushanth into their custody for interrogation.

Responding to the development, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu instructed the police officials to take stringent action on the culprit and directed the district Collector S. Venkateswar to provide compensation of ₹10 lakh to the bereaved family.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha will personally hand over the cheque to the family members on Sunday (October 31, 2024).

Published - November 02, 2024 12:47 pm IST

