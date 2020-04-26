Three-year-old girl dies in lightning strike

A three-year-old girl died after she was struck by lightning while she was playing alone outside her residence in a fisherfolk village of Danavayipeta in East Godavari district on Saturday afternoon.

According to Thondangi Sub-Inspector Ch. Vidya Sagar, Madada Madhuri was struck by lightning. She was declared brought dead by the doctors at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada.

The victim’s father M. Srinu ekes out a living by fishing. The police registered a case and investigation is on.