Three-year-old girl dies in lightning strike

A three-year-old girl died after she was struck by lightning while she was playing alone outside her residence in a fisherfolk village of Danavayipeta in East Godavari district on Saturday afternoon.
According to Thondangi Sub-Inspector Ch. Vidya Sagar, Madada Madhuri was struck by lightning. She was declared brought dead by the doctors at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada.
The victim’s father M. Srinu ekes out a living by fishing. The police registered a case and investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.