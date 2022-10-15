Three-year-old boy dies as roof of a house collapses at Maluguru village in Andhra Pradesh

A culvert that connects Anantapur city with National Highway-44 has been washed away following incessant rains for the last few days

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
October 15, 2022 18:38 IST

An view of the damaged house at Maluguru village in Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

A three-year-old boy, Srikanth, died at Maluguru village of Hindupur mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district in the early hours of Saturday (October 15) when the roof of the house he was residing in collapsed following incessant rains for the past four days.

While there were five persons in the house of Chennakeshavalu, an auto-rickshaw driver, four of them, including the boy’s mother Suneetha, rushed out of the house when the roof collapsed on them while they were asleep.

Hindupur tahsildar Challa Vishwanath said it was a house constructed in 1983 as part of the Indiramma housing project. The house owner had piled up some earthen soil on top of the roof with a view to keeping it cool, which led to the collapse, he added.

“We have been asking people of the locality to shift to the newly built high school classrooms bang opposite the colony. But many have not heeded our request,” he said

The Revenue staff were assessing the condition of other houses in the vicinity and shifting those residing in risk-prone dwellings to safer places, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
The culvert on Nadimi Vanka that was washed away in Anantapur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

In Anantapur city, the culvert on Nadimi Vanka and a part of the approach road between Somnath Nagar and Shanthi Nagar were washed away due to heavy water flow. The culvert is on the first main road connecting National Highway No.44 with the city. Engineers of the Anantapur Municipal Corporation began repair and restoration works. “Vehicular traffic is likely to be restored by Sunday morning,” said Municipal Commissioner K. Bhagyalakshmi.

A causeway between Raminepalli and Kodimi journalists’ colony was partly washed away in Rapthadu Assembly constituency.

