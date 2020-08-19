Three world-class stadiums will come up in State, says Minister

Jagan to unveil new tourism policy tomorrow

Minister for Tourism, Sports and Youth Affairs Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said the State would get three international stadia.

Speaking after participating in a review meeting on the projects proposed to be taken up by the government, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would unveil the new tourism policy on August 20.

Sharing other plans, he said a Buddhist museum and a meditation centre would come up at Thotlakonda in Visakhapatnam. He said people would be allowed to visit tourist destinations from the first week of September and said he had asked the officials to shift focus on improving the facilities at these places by then.

The Minister said that Mr. Jagan would review the tourism projects in the State on Thursday and as part of it, would also release the new tourism policy. He said the department would seek his permission to complete the pending projects in PPP mode.

Star hotels

The proposal to establish star hotels in 12 places across the State would also be discussed at the review meeting.

He said the renovated Bapu museum and the Kondapalli Fort would also be formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister soon.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Praveen Kumar, SAAP Managing Director B. Ramarao, Director of the Archeology Department Vani Mohan, Shilparamam CEO Jairaj, CEO of Creativity and Cultural Commission R. Mallikarjuna Rao and others were present.