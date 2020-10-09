Three workers killed in road mishap in East Godavari

KAKINADA

09 October 2020 15:38 IST

Three persons died on Friday when a van heading from Vizianagaram town to Tamil Nadu rammed against the two-wheeler in which the trio were crossing the National Highway at Jonnada village under Alamuru police limits in East Godavari district.

Two of them - I. Srinivas (28) and Karri Vishnu (45) - died on the spot while Thorati Ram Prasad (35), driver of the two-wheeler, died while undergoing medical treatment at the District General Hospital (GGH) in Rajamahendravaram city, according to Kothapeta Circle Inspector K. Mangadevi. All of them are natives of Moolasthanam village in Alamuru mandal.

The incident occurred when the trio were on their way to attend the farm field for harvesting of vegetables on Friday morning. The police registered a case and post-mortem was performed at the GGH, Rajamahendravaram, added Ms. Mangadevi.

