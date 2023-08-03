Three workers electrocuted in Vizianagaram district

August 03, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

As many as three workers lost their lives after they were reportedly electrocuted in Somannapeta village of Santakaviti mandal of Vizianagaram district on August 3. According to police, the workers Pandangi Kesari (22), Duba Reyyamma (57), Gandreti Chandrasekhar (18) were electrocuted when they were involved in the construction of a house.

During the construction work, the iron rod in their hands touched a live electric wire, leading to the incident. Kesari and Chandrasekhar were electrocuted first and the woman Duba Reyyamma lost her life while she was trying to save the other two workers. Santakaviti Sub-inspector Lokeswara Rao and other police reached the spot and inquired about the incident. They informed the family members about the incident. The incident caused uproar among the family members who reached the spot.

