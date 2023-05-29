HamberMenu
Three workers die after inhaling toxic gases in petrol tank at fuel station in Annamayya district

The trio entered the tank which has not been in use for several months to clean it

May 29, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

Three workers died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning an underground petrol tank at a fuel outlet in Rayachoti town on Sunday night.

According to the Rayachoti police, the three workers, Siva (20), Anand (40), and Ravi (34), reached the petrol pump to clean a tank, which remained unused for several months. After opening the lid, they went down the ladder one after the other and collapsed inside the tank.

The petrol pump staff immediately alerted the Fire department personnel and the area police station. All the three were dead by the time they were brought out of the tank. A fire department worker also fell unconscious while on the rescue operation but was declared safe after being rushed to hospital.

The deceased belonged to CK Dinne and Pendlimarri mandals of the Kadapa district. The bodies were handed over to the family members after an autopsy at the area hospital.

The Rayachoti urban police registered a case and took up further investigation.

