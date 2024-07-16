ADVERTISEMENT

Three workers crushed under boulders at private quarry in A.P.

Published - July 16, 2024 08:06 am IST - PARITALA (NTR DISTRICT)

Staff Reporter

Three workers were crushed to death when boulders rolled over them even as they were drilling holes for blasting at a private quarry unit at Donabanda village in the NTR district on Monday, July 15.

The deceased were identified as B. Durga Raj (23), the driller and native of Cheruvu Madhavaram village, Ramdev Bhagel (33) of Chhattisgarh and B.V. Naik of Odisha.

The mangled bodies were retrieved after the boulders were removed with earth-moving equipment, the villagers said. Kanchikacherla police registered a case.

