Three workers crushed under boulders at private quarry in A.P.

Three workers were crushed to death when boulders rolled over them even as they were drilling holes for blasting at a private quarry unit at Donabanda village in the NTR district on Monday, July 15.

The deceased were identified as B. Durga Raj (23), the driller and native of Cheruvu Madhavaram village, Ramdev Bhagel (33) of Chhattisgarh and B.V. Naik of Odisha.

The mangled bodies were retrieved after the boulders were removed with earth-moving equipment, the villagers said. Kanchikacherla police registered a case.