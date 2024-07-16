GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three workers crushed under boulders at private quarry in A.P.

Published - July 16, 2024 08:06 am IST - PARITALA (NTR DISTRICT)

Staff Reporter

Three workers were crushed to death when boulders rolled over them even as they were drilling holes for blasting at a private quarry unit at Donabanda village in the NTR district on Monday, July 15.

The deceased were identified as B. Durga Raj (23), the driller and native of Cheruvu Madhavaram village, Ramdev Bhagel (33) of Chhattisgarh and B.V. Naik of Odisha.

The mangled bodies were retrieved after the boulders were removed with earth-moving equipment, the villagers said. Kanchikacherla police registered a case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.