Three women workers killed in road accident in Srikakulam district

February 04, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three women workers were killed on Saturday when a speeding lorry hit them at Mandada village located between Amdalavalasa and Palakonda.

According to local people, the lorry which went out of control had hit them when they were returning home after completion of MNREGS works. The middle-aged women were identified as Guruvandela Papappa, Ambati Sattemma and Kuramala Lakshmi. Another woman, A. Gowramma, who received serious injuries was admitted to RIMS for treatment.

Jai Uttarandhra Party President Metta Ramarao said that the inordinate delay in road widening and lack of road safety measures led to the accident. He asked the government to provide ₹5 lakh compensation to each bereaved family.

