Three women, two girls test positive in East Godavari

Three women and two girls aged 3 years and 10 years respectively have been tested positive for coronavirus in Kathipudi area of Shankaravam mandal in East Godavari district on Friday.

Of the postive patients, a 50-year-old woman and the 10-year-old girl belongs to one family while the rest are their tenants.

According to health officials, all the women and children are direct or indrect contacts of a 38-year-old COVID-19 positive patient from Visakhapatnam.

‘Hiding medical history’

The man is a relative of the 50-year-old woman and he visited her family area on March 25 during the Ugadi festival. The 38-year-old patient allegedly attempted to hide his COVID-19 status by undergoing treatment in a private hospital till Thursday.

According to Peddapuram Revenue Divisional Officer S. Mallibabu, earlier the 50-year-old woman reportedly took the man to a hospital in East Godavari district earlier. “The other members of the family who were tested negative on Friday will undergo some more rounds of tests,” said Mr. Mallibabu.

All five patients have been shifted to GSL Hospital in Rajamahendravaram.