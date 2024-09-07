Three women held on charge of resorting to ‘serial killing using cyanide’ in Andhra Pradesh

The police have arrested three persons on the charge of resorting to “serial killing using cyanide.”

Addressing the media here on September 6 (Friday), Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar said the arrested were identified as Munagappa Rajani (40), Mudiyala Venkateswari, alias Bujji (32), and Gontu Ramanamma (60) of Yadla Lingaiah Colony in Tenali.

While Venkateswari and Ramanamma were allegedly involved in three such heinous crimes earlier, Rajani was an accused in the case that was cracked recently, the police said.

In what could be termed as a murder for gain, the accused used to avail themselves of small-time loans from the deceased. In order to avoid paying them back, the accused allegedly killed them using cyanide and rob them of the belongings on their person later.

It all started with the tracing of the body of an unknown woman, aged about 40, in a putrefied condition on the outskirts of Vadlamudi village of Chebrolu mandal about two months ago. While the reason could not be established initially, the police later found that cyanide was used to eliminate the deceased.

The police later identified the deceased as Shaik Nagoor Bi of Yadla Lingaiah colony. Her son Shaik Tameej informed the police that his mother had gone out on some work on June 5, but did not return. He also informed the police that before leaving the house she had spoken to Rajani and Venkateswari.

The police then identified the autorickshaw driver, Mahesh, whom the accused hired not only for their transport needs but also for supplying them alcohol.

The accused confessed to the crime, Mr. Satish Kumar told the media. He further said that Venkateswari and Ramanamma had killed three persons earlier by adopting a similar modus operandi, and were planning to eliminate two others.

Venkateswari worked as ward volunteer for four years. Later, she reportedly went to Cambodia, where she was allegedly involved in cybercrimes. She returned to India in two months following health issues, the SP said.

