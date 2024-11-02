GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three women die in road accident in Kurnool district

The tragic road accident in Nandavaram village leaves three women dead and three injured as auto hit by speeding car

Published - November 02, 2024 02:47 pm IST - KURNOOL

Hareesh P

“Three women were killed in a road accident at Dharmapuram village in Nandavaram mandal of the district on Saturday (November 2, 2024) morning. The auto in which the victims were travelling was hit by a car, resulting in the deaths of the three and injuries to another three,” the police said.

According to Nandavaram Sub-Inspector of Police Srinivasulu, an auto driver from Mantralayam Ghani Basha — along with his wife Mulla Bibi (32) and their two children, eight-year-old Nazia and three-year-old Khaja Vali — went to Sultanpur Dargah on Friday (November 1, 2024) as it was Amavasya day and stayed there for the night.

On Saturday (November 2, 2024) morning, they started on their return journey to Mantralayam in their auto.

At Mugati Cross, Ghani Basha allowed two women, Veera Nagamma (65) and Kuruva Gowramma (60), to share the auto and drop them at Halaharvi village. The two women from Halaharvi went to Beerappa Swamy temple at Nandavaram on Friday (November 1, 2024) to stay for the night as it was Amavasya.

At Dharmapuram, around 6 a.m., a car bearing registration number KA 05 AM 4196 proceeding to Mantralayam from Yemmiganur hit the auto from the rear at a high speed. The auto overturned, resulting in the instant death of Veera Nagamma. “Gowramma died while being shifted to a hospital at Kurnool, while Bibi died at Yemmiganur hospital,” the police said.

The condition of Ghani Basha and his two children is said to be stable. The car driver was reportedly taken into custody.

Published - November 02, 2024 02:47 pm IST

