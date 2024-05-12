Three women devotees die after getting trapped in silt of Gowthami River

ATREYAPURAM

Three devotees reportedly died after remaining trapped in silt for an entire day, on the banks of the Gowthami branch of River Godavari, under the Atreyapuram police station limits in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The incident occurred on Saturday while they were crossing the Gowthami branch by walking between Madiki and Vadapalli for a darshan of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Vadapalli. According to police, the three deceased have been identified as P. Satya Ananta Lakshmi (60), K. Esamma and K. Sunita (16).

Atreyapuram Sub-Inspector S. Srinivas told The Hindu that the three bodies were retrieved from the silt on Sunday. “The incident came to light on Sunday after the families of the deceased lodged a missing complaint,” said Mr. Srinivas.

The police have sent the bodies to a government hospital in Ravulapalem and registered a case.

