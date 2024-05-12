GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three women devotees die after getting trapped in silt of Gowthami River

Atreyapuram Sub-Inspector S. Srinivas says that the three bodies were retrieved from the silt on Sunday

Updated - May 12, 2024 08:27 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 08:22 pm IST - ATREYAPURAM (Konaseema District)

The Hindu Bureau

ATREYAPURAM (Konaseema District)

Three devotees reportedly died after remaining trapped in silt for an entire day, on the banks of the Gowthami branch of River Godavari, under the Atreyapuram police station limits in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

The incident occurred on Saturday while they were crossing the Gowthami branch by walking between Madiki and Vadapalli for a darshan of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Vadapalli. According to police, the three deceased have been identified as P. Satya Ananta Lakshmi (60), K. Esamma and K. Sunita (16).

Atreyapuram Sub-Inspector S. Srinivas told The Hindu that the three bodies were retrieved from the silt on Sunday. “The incident came to light on Sunday after the families of the deceased lodged a missing complaint,” said Mr. Srinivas. 

The police have sent the bodies to a government hospital in Ravulapalem and registered a case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.