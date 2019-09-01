Three women, car driver held in VRO’s murder case

The Tiruvuru police on Saturday arrested three women and a driver, who allegedly murdered Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of Avanigadda Ganesh, on August 29.

Tiruvuru Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu said Ganesh, a native of Poranki near Vijayawada, was working in Agiripalli mandal and staying at Tangellapadu village near Tiruvuru in Krishna district. He allegedly developed an illicit relationship with Kanaparthi Renuka. But due to health problems, he had been maintaining distance with Renuka, and not responding to her phone calls. Renuka and her mother P. Kalavathi insisted that Ganesh abandon his wife and children and stay with them. When he refused to do so, they developed a grudge against Ganesh and planned to kill him.

The accused roped in Renuka’s friend, Challa Lakshmi and D. Kantha Rao, who worked as a driver with the VRO sometime back. The four accused came to Vijayawada on August 29, picked up Ganesh and brought him to Renuka’s house and executed their plan, said Tiruvuru CI Veeraiah Goud.

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu complimented the DSP, CI, SIs Subramanyam, Avinash, Mahesh and Siva Narayana and other staff for detecting the case within a day.

Renuka was earlier accused in a murder case, the DSP said.