Three women among seven surrendered Maoists

Two woman Maoists of area committee member cadre, a dalam member and four militia members surrendered before the police here on Wednesday.

The surrendered area committee members were Pangi Talso alias Limbe and Vanthala Mangamma alias Janaki. Both are from GK Veedhi mandal and served in various dalams such as Galokonda, Korukonda and Gurthedu. They were carrying a reward of ₹4 lakh each on their head.

While Talso was involved in three murders, 10 exchanges of fire, a landmine blast, a kidnap incident and two attacks on police camps, Mangamma was wanted in the cases of three murders, four exchanges of fire, an arson and three ambushes, said DIG L.K.V. Ranga Rao.

Speaking to the media, Talso said that she joined the movement at the age of 13 years, as her parents were forcibly getting her married. “I was attracted by their revolutionary songs and was trained to handle a self-loading rifle. But now I am quitting, as the movement has lost its relevance and vexed up with ill health and frequent shifting from one place to another under constant threat,” she said.

The dalam member who surrendered was Killo Relli alias Durga, a native of Kanthavaram village in Munchingput mandal. He served the Pedabailu dalam in the last nine years and was involved in five murders, three exchanges of fire and four arson incidents.

Mr. Ranga Rao said that tribal people, who have joined the movement, should shun violence and join the mainstream.