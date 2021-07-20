Three women allege denial of assistance under YSR Cheyutha scheme

CHINNAVADUGURU (ANANTAPUR DT.)

20 July 2021 03:06 IST

Twenty-two women from the SC, ST and BC communities in Chinnavaduguru, a remote village in Anantapur district, have been reportedly denied the annual financial grant of ₹18,500 this year under the YSR Cheyutha scheme.

All the women submitted the required testimonials and are eligible as per the conditions prescribed in the scheme documents.

The government records that were obtained after a physical verification done by village volunteers say that three of them, M. Lakshmi Devi, M. Narayannamma, and M. Ramanjunamma, are dead. But this Correspondent found all three of them alive when he visited the viallge.

Showing their Aadhaar cards, the three women told The Hindu that after they applied for the grant, volunteers had come for a physical verification. But the final report said they were dead and thus were ineligible for the assistance under the scheme.

For M. Narayanamma, who is dependent on this grant and engages in daily labour for eking out her livelihood, the denial came as a shock. She argued her case at the village secretariat, but without any positive result.

Two others, Nallabothula Rangamma and Chowdamma, were denied on the ground that they were paying GST and had 10 acres of land.

“Let the volunteer show me the 10 acres of land registered in my name and I will not ask for assistance,” said Chowdamma, showing her passbook, which says the family has 2.1 acres of land. Local leader Kondapuram Divakar Reddy told The Hindu that he had brought this to the notice of the MPDO and DRDA Project Director also, but no solution was found so far.