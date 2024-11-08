 />
Three W.G. Collectorate staff suspended, two transferred for ‘poor delivery of services’

Published - November 08, 2024 08:37 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

BHIMAVARAM

West Godavari district Collector Ch. Nagarani on Friday suspended three employees and transferred two serving in the Collectorate on the charges of lack of maintenance of office files and poor delivery of services pertaining to the grievances received by the officials.

Ms. Nagarani inspected all the sections on the Collectorate campus and enquired about the quality of services and maintenance of the records and files. 

According to an official release, senior assistant Sk. Shakeel, junior assistants K. Jeevan Kumar and U. Divya Smiley were suspended. Two more employees, identified as junior assistant I.V.B.P. Teja and U. Venkat Kumar, were transferred out of the Collectorate.

 

