Three VMC corporators among many YSRCP leaders joining TDP

TDP MP Kesineni Sivanath attributes the influx of YSRCP leaders into TDP to the efficient leadership qualities displayed by his party chief during the recent floods

Published - October 21, 2024 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
YSRCP leaders joining Telugu Desam Party in the presence of MP Kesineni Sivanath and MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao in Vijayawada on Monday.

YSRCP leaders joining Telugu Desam Party in the presence of MP Kesineni Sivanath and MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Three Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) corporators and many other YSR Congress Party leaders joined the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao at the former’s office in Guru Nanak Colony here on Monday, October 21. 

On the occasion, Mr. Sivanath said many more YSRCP leaders were eager to join the TDP because they were attracted by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s good governance. He said that Mr. Naidu showed his leadership qualities by steering the relief and rescue measures from the frontlines during the recent floods in Vijayawada. 

The TDP MP said that people have endured Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s dictatorial rule and longed for a change, which the NDA (TDP, Jana Sena Party, and BJP) has provided.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said the YSRCP leaders praised the dedication with which Mr. Naidu reached out to the flood-hit people and how he was taking the State forward amidst heavy odds.

October 21, 2024

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / state politics

