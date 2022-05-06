Three urban primary health centers opened in Kurnool

Kurnool Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah and Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy inaugurating a Dr. YSR Urban Health Centre on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Public healthcare is being given top priority by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government, and the construction of three urban health centres (UHCs) was a testimony to that, said Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah while inaugurating the UHCs on Thursday.

Kurnool MP S. Sanjeev Kumar, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and others joined the Mayor at the inaugural function in wards 36, 30 and 32.

These UHCs, constructed at a cost of ₹1.20 crore, will bolster the health services to a large extent and bring quality services closer to people’s houses, said Mr. Ramaiah.

Deputy Mayor Siddhareddy Renuka was also present along with corporators of those wards.