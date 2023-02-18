ADVERTISEMENT

Three unlicensed water plants closed in Chittoor and Tirupati districts

February 18, 2023 06:34 am | Updated February 17, 2023 11:40 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Action will be taken against those harming public health, warns official

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Vigilance and Enforcement Department officials inspecting an unlicensed water plant near Chittoor on Friday.

Vigilance and Enforcement authorities on Friday raided three unlicensed water plants in Chittoor and Tirupati districts and ordered their closure with immediate effect.

K. Eswara Reddy, Vigilance and Enforcement Officer, along with the officials of the food safety and legal metrology wings, conducted the raids on the three plants in Srikalahasti and KVB Puram mandals of Tirupati district, and Gudipala mandal in Chittoor district.

Six aqua mineral water plants and RO plants in Panaturu village, Gudipala mandal are to be inspected. The officials said that during the inspections, the owners of the water plants were detained after it emerged that they did not possess any licenses, and were found to be negligent in treating the water, thus posing a risk to public health.

Mr. Reddy said that the inspections would continue and legal action would be taken against those who violate the rules and regulations in water plants and resort to harming public health.

