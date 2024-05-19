Three unidentified transgender persons found dead in Kurnool

The bodies of three unidentified transgender persons were found floating in a village tank near Gargeyapuram of Kurnool rural mandal on Sunday.

According to information, some farmers noticed two bodies in the tank and informed the police. The police retrieved the two bodies first but found another body surrounded by bushes on the other side of the bund.

Preliminary investigation revealed that all the three deceased were aged between 25-30. The police did not notice any external injuries on the bodies, which were shifted to the Kurnool district hospital for autopsy.

Police said that whether it was a case of suicide or death by an accidental fall would be probed, adding that CCTV footage from the vicinity would be verified, apart from the missing cases, if any in the district.