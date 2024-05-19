GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three unidentified transgender persons found dead in Kurnool

Published - May 19, 2024 08:27 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of three unidentified transgender persons were found floating in a village tank near Gargeyapuram of Kurnool rural mandal on Sunday.

According to information, some farmers noticed two bodies in the tank and informed the police. The police retrieved the two bodies first but found another body surrounded by bushes on the other side of the bund.

Preliminary investigation revealed that all the three deceased were aged between 25-30. The police did not notice any external injuries on the bodies, which were shifted to the Kurnool district hospital for autopsy.

Police said that whether it was a case of suicide or death by an accidental fall would be probed, adding that CCTV footage from the vicinity would be verified, apart from the missing cases, if any in the district.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.