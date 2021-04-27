Three TruNat test centres opened in East Godavari

RAMACHANDRAPURAM

27 April 2021 00:30 IST

The State government on Monday opened three TruNat test centres at Ramachandrapuram, Tuni and Kothapeta towns in East Godavari district, conducting at least 1,200 to 1,500 COVID-19 tests per day at the three centres.

In Ramachandrapuram town, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna inaugurated the TruNat test centre where five machines have been set up to test at least 500 people a day.

Advertising

Advertising

Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K.V.S.Gowreeswara Rao said that the TruNat test centres would help increase testing from 5,000 to over 6,000 per day in the district, where every 20 out of hundred people are testing positive for COVID-19.

Interacting with Mr. Muralidhar Reddy, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna directed him to keep a vigil on the COVID treatment services across the district, particularly in the two cities of Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram, which have been witnessing a significant rise in the COVID cases in the second wave.

The Minister and the Collector on Monday inspected the vaccination drive at the area hospital in Ramachandrapuram town. On Monday, the East Godavari authorities began administering the second dose of Covishield vaccine to the 45,000 people.