Three tribal youth drown in pond

Three tribal youth drowned while they were taking bath after immersion of a Ganesha idol in a local pond at A. Konduru Thanda in A. Konduru mandal in Krishna district on Saturday night.

According to Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Srinivasulu, the victims have been identified as Banavathu Gopala Rao (18), Bukhya Shankar (21) and Bukhya Chanti (20).

“The three drowned after they completed the immersion ritual along with their fellow villagers. The incident occurred around 11.30 p.m.,” said Mr. Srinivasulu.

On being alerted by the locals, the police led by Mylavaram Circle Inspector Srinivas and another constable launched a rescue operation. “Our two-member team led by Circle Inspector Mr. Srinivas fished out the bodies in the early hours of Sunday following a three-hour search,” said Mr. Srinivasulu.

The police sent the bodies to the government hospital at Mylavaram for post- mortem. The police registered a case and investigation is on.