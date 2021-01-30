Andhra Pradesh

Three train halts removed in Guntakal division

The South Central Railway has removed three halts with effect from February 1 for all trains on Guntakal division as they are non-remunerative. These three are among the 31 stations to be closed all over the zone in Secunderabad, Nanded, Guntakal and Hyderabad divisions.

Passenger traffic will be closed at Valivedu Halt on Pulicherla-Damalcheruvu section; Reddipalle on Obuldevaripalle-Pullampet section and Mallappa Gate Halt on Guntakal Jn.-Maddikera section as they have turned unremunerative, according to a release from the South Central Railway.

