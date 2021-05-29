Three tonnes of ganja seized near Sabbavaram, two from Bihar arrested

Accused trying to shift contraband to Kanpur, say police

The police arrested two persons and seized nearly three tonnes of ganja while they were allegedly transporting in a van at Sabbavaram in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday. Though the seized ganja is estimated to about ₹50 lakh in the interior parts of the Agency, it could be sold close to about ₹3 crore in a few States.

Based on credible information, the police teams conducted vehicle checks on the outskirts of Sabbavaram. Noticing the police team, two persons who where in the van escaped from the spot. The police formed special teams and conducted searches. By afternoon, the two accused were caught at an isolated place at Tavvivanipalem.

The police identified that the accused were from Bihar. They have allegedly procured the ganja from interior parts of Agency and trying to transport it to Kanpur.

In order to escape from the police checks, the smugglers have arranged mangoes on the ganja bags, said the police.

Last week, the Sabbavaram police had arrested three persons while they were allegedly transporting 2,645 kg ganja, worth ₹2.5 crore. With this case, 5,645 kg ganja was seized in a week.