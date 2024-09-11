Red sanders logs seized, three T.N. men held

During the vehicle checks on Rayachoti-Madanapalle road in Annamayya district, the Andhra Pradesh State Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) personnel on Wednesday intercepted a car, detained two smuggling operatives, and seized 13 red sanders logs.

Superintendent of Police (SP) and Task Force in-charge L. Subbarayudu dispatched a special team from the Kadapa sub-division to monitor the entry and exit points on the Rayachoti-Madanapalle roads.

At the Keshapuram checkpost, while the authorities were inspecting vehicles, they observed a car travelling at high speed, escorted by two men on a motorcycle. The car, however, collided with a boulder and was forced to stop. The occupants of the car attempted to flee, but were apprehended by the task force. They were identified as residents of Tiruvannamalai district in Tamil Nadu.

In another operation, the Task Force combed the Keshapuram forest area under the Rajampeta sub-division in cooperation with the Railway Kodur police. During the search, a man on a motorcycle, who seemed to be in communication with others, was seen fleeing the spot upon the task force’s arrival. After a brief chase, the man was apprehended and found to have two axes meant for cutting the red sanders’ trees. The accused was identified as a resident of the Salem district in Tamil Nadu.