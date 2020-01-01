Three Tirupati youth drown off Nellore beach

For three young friends, including two girls from Tirupati, their New Year’s eve frolic turned tragic as they drowned in Thupilipalem beach in SPSR Nellore district early on Wednesday.

A group of five friends from Tirupati reportedly went to the beach in Vakadu mandal on Tuesday evening to celebrate the arrival of New Year with water games. As they were playing and swimming in water after midnight, a sudden tide swept them away, in which three persons drowned and died.

Caught after a chase

The victims, in their mid 20s, were identified as Sonia, Sonu and Madhu. The other two friends hurriedly moved the bodies into their car and tried to leave the spot without anyone noticing them. However, locals who came to know of the incident alerted the police, who rushed to the spot.

After a hot chase, the car was intercepted near Naidupet and the bodies were shifted to the local government hospital for post-mortem.