Three-tier system to prevent forest fires

Officials of the Wildlife Management wing of the Forest Department have prepared an action plan to prevent fires in the forests during the summer and save the animals.

Due to wildfires in the forests during summer, many animals, birds and reptiles usually perish. Though wildfires occur spontaneously in the grasslands, brushlands, and dried-up vegetation, most of them are caused by the villagers either accidentally or deliberately.

Surveillance intensified

The forest authorities have put in place a three-tier system to prevent the fires and surveillance has been stepped up in the forests located in the hilly and inaccessible areas. Patrolling has been intensified in the national parks and sanctuaries.

“Wildfires are caused due to dry leaves, leftover beedi and cigarette butts, or as a result of lighting firewood in the forests and heatwave,” says a forest officer.

Speaking to The Hindu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF - Wildlife) D. Nalini Mohan said the task force teams and surveillance, monitoring and flying squads were asked to intensify patrolling in the forests to prevent fires.

‘No entry into forests’

“There is no entry for the villagers into the forests as some of them with smoking habit may go into the forests for grazing cattle, light cigarettes and throw the matchsticks, or cigarette filters, which will ignite flames,” the official said.

The flying squad and wildlife DFOs would monitor the patrolling in the forests, and the Forest Range Officers, beat officers and guards had been instructed to patrol in sanctuaries and national parks, Mr. Nailini Mohan said.

“We are conducting awareness programmes in the hamlets abutting the forests and explaining the fire prevention measures. Instructions have been issued to the officials to focus on the Agency areas,” he said.

“The Fire Survey of India will alert the forest personnel on wildfires. We have volunteers in the villages, and the FROs, beat officers and guards have their phone numbers,” an FRO said.