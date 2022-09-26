Three-tier security system in place at Tirumala for Brahmotsavams

5,000 security personnel to be deployed in the hill town

5,000 security personnel to be deployed in the hill town

The devotees visiting Tirumala during the annual Brahmotsavams will have to undergo a three-layered security check. While the first check will be at Alipiri, the second before entering the temple and the third while gaining entry into the mada streets.

Briefing the media on Monday, TTD CVSO Narasimha Kishore said the intention behind the initiative was to protect devotees from anti-social elements and thwart any possible sabotage.

A strong force of 5,000 security personnel, including special squads against thefts, law and order and a contingent of 460 SPF men, were drafted for the festival in addition to 1,256 personnel for Garuda seva.

Special routes had been earmarked for the pilgrims to reach the Vaikuntam queue complex for the darshan of the deity. Likewise, on-duty employees, police and mediapersons also should pass through only the specified routes.

There would be no ‘haratis’ on the day of Garuda seva on October 1.

About 24 expert swimmers would be deployed at the temple tank for Chakrasnanam on October 5.