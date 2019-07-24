Three Telugu channels barred from entering Andhra Assembly premises

Three vernacular TV channels — ETV, ABN Andhra Jyothi and TV5 — had been served notices barring them from entering the Assembly on Wednesday morning by Legislative Secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu for live telecasts from the Assembly Media Point while the Assembly was in session on Tuesday.

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam reportedly issued the notices after Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy took the issue to his notice.

The notices said their representatives would not be allowed into the Assembly until “an explanation” was given. The representatives of the three channels were barred the Assembly in the morning session. Only reporters without videographers or cameras were allowed in the afternoon after they gave an explanation.