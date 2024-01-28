ADVERTISEMENT

Three teenagers drown in Krishna river

January 28, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The victims, all natives of Vijayawada, went for a swim in the river and drowned, says police

Rajulapudi Srinivas
In a tragic incident, one intermediate student and two students of a private school drowned in the Krishna river on Sunday.

According to the police, N. Nagasai Kartikeya (13) and K. Prasanth (13) were studying in Class 8 in a private school at Patamata while Gagan (16) was studying second year Intermediate. Their friend Sk. Sharook, accompanied them to the river but stayed on the river bank and survived.

The four boys went to river to enjoy the holiday. The police retireved the bodies of the three boys. Tadepalli police registered a case and investigation is on.

