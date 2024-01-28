GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three teenagers drown in Krishna river

The victims, all natives of Vijayawada, went for a swim in the river and drowned, says police

January 28, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

In a tragic incident, one intermediate student and two students of a private school drowned in the Krishna river on Sunday.

According to the police, N. Nagasai Kartikeya (13) and K. Prasanth (13) were studying in Class 8 in a private school at Patamata while Gagan (16) was studying second year Intermediate. Their friend Sk. Sharook, accompanied them to the river but stayed on the river bank and survived.

The four boys went to river to enjoy the holiday. The police retireved the bodies of the three boys. Tadepalli police registered a case and investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.